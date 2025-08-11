Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ADP opened at $305.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.63 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.13 and its 200-day moving average is $305.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

