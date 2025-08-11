Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,369,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $425.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.14 and its 200 day moving average is $458.12. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.