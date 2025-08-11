Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 669.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $789,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $294.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

