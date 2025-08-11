C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DGRO opened at $65.25 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

