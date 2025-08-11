C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.56 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

