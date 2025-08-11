Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.74 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $588.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $567.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

