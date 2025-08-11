Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total value of $1,894,677.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $593.99 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.27.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

