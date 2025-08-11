Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $215,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $147.34 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.71.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

