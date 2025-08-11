Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ES. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:ES opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

