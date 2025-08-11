Financial Survey: Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) versus Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garden Stage and Orix Corp Ads”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage $5.47 million 0.81 -$4.32 million N/A N/A Orix Corp Ads $18.88 billion 1.52 $2.32 billion $2.02 12.49

Get Garden Stage alerts:

Orix Corp Ads has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A Orix Corp Ads 12.70% 9.01% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Garden Stage and Orix Corp Ads’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Garden Stage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Orix Corp Ads shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orix Corp Ads shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Garden Stage has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orix Corp Ads has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orix Corp Ads beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Garden Stage Limited operates as a subsidiary of Oriental Moon Tree Limited.

About Orix Corp Ads

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.