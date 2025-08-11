11,482 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.76 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

