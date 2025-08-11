Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 3,690 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.