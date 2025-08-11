Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

