Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Target by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.11%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.