Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,319 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.