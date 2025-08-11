Wolfe Research Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Outperform”

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.83.

CMI opened at $387.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.20. Cummins has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $391.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

