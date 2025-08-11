King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $8.83 Million Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $305.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.23.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.