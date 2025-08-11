6,337 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,981,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,794,000 after acquiring an additional 125,956 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $4,973,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $772,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $5,007,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Citigroup cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

