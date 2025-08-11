King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 141,324 Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,732,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Expand Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXE. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Expand Energy stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.51.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

