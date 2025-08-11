Invesco Ltd. Has $419.55 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $419,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,304,000 after acquiring an additional 226,083 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8%

WM opened at $235.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

