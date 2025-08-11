Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 100,382 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,382 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

