Berger Financial Group Inc Has $271,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.