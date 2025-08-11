Invesco Ltd. Acquires 646,000 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $467,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Trading Down 0.9%

AEE stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.