Mustard Seed Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $459.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $462.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

