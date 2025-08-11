Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 8.4% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $625.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $591.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $774.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $984.41.

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

