AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,783 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $157,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $706.38 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $319.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $702.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.84.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

