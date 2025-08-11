Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,137 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $62,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. This represents a 45.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.7%

INTU stock opened at $749.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

