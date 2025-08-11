Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

