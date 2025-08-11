AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,436 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.09 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.47 and a 200-day moving average of $278.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 46,479 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,591 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.