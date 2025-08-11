Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

