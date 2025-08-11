Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,211.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,095.21. The firm has a market cap of $514.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $622.99 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

