QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after acquiring an additional 875,412 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $147.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

