Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,854,000 after buying an additional 1,578,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,760,000 after buying an additional 443,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,055,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,225,000 after buying an additional 776,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,004,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,092,000 after buying an additional 200,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CNC stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

