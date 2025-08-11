Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $33,090,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $581.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $594.68.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

