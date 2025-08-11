iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,089 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,911,000 after acquiring an additional 386,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

