9,815,419 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,815,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,179,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.93% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.3%

VICI opened at $32.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

