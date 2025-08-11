Nuveen LLC Makes New $403.37 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,701,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,372,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.16% of WEC Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 128,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,752 shares of company stock worth $6,610,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

