Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $51.06 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

