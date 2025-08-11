Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Labcorp by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Labcorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,400 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.58.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $266.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.33. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

