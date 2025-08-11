General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

