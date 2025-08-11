Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $157,000 Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.64 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

