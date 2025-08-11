Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.93. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

