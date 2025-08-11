Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,259 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,036,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

GM opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.