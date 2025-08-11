King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 726,171 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,171 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $23,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

