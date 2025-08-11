Cynosure Group LLC Sells 10,121 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,508,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CDW opened at $162.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.65. CDW Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $231.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

