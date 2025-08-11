1,751 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $149.61 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

