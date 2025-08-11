Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 4,261 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $37.11.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

