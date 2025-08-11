Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $89.64 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

