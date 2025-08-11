Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 296 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.75 and its 200-day moving average is $289.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

