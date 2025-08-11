Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,036.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,737.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,646.80. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,094.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

